Kangana Ranaut gets a sweet kiss from nephew as she reminisces their heartfelt talk amidst shooting Thalaivi

is thousands of miles away from her home in the hills and busy shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad. The actress left for the final schedule of the film just a few days ago and has kept her presence online limited. However, on Sunday, Kangana shared an adorable photo with her nephew and sister Rangoli's son. The actress reminisced their heartfelt conversation before she could leave for Hyderabad.

Revealing that her nephew was almost teary-eyed at the thought of her leaving, Kangana mentioned how he simply wanted to sit in her lap. Recalling her talk with her nephew, Kangana captioned her photo, "When we left for the shoot, he said don’t go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly....ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins.... still get tears thinking about his face."

Before Kangana could leave for Hyderabad for Thalaivi's final schedule, she shared a series of photos. Alongside the photos she wrote, "It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times."

While in Hyderabad, Kangana is in her character but is also simultaneously training for her action packed film Dhaakad.

