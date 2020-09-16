Kangana Ranaut gets talking about her return to Mumbai: I will come back & they cannot shut my mouth
Kangana Ranaut once again spoke about the topics and controversies revolving around her in an exclusive interview with Times Now. The actress got talking about the demolition of her office by the BMC officials and further stated how that was done while she was on her way to the city. She then speaks about how no one in Bollywood came out in her support when her office got damaged. The Queen star further alleged that some of them even celebrated her loss.
Kangana also talks about whether or not she will return to Mumbai. The actress says that people have terrorized and harassed her just for the sake of silencing her voice. She then states that she will keep on speaking and that her voice cannot be put down. The Tanu Weds Manu star adds that she is currently in her hometown for her brother’s marriage post which she will return to the city.
The actress further adds that she will come back to Mumbai and people cannot shut her mouth. Kangana also mentioned in her interview that her ‘POK’ comment on the city was not meant for the Maharashtrians. She further said that she will definitely seek compensation for the loss done to her property. As per the latest reports, the actress has asked for Rs 2 crore compensation from the BMC for ravaging her office in the city. For the unversed, she recently went back to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh after her short visit to Mumbai.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
I love women like kangana! Always stands up for what's right. These are the type of ppl we need heading our country. Unlike certain heros who fake a hero image onscreen but are cunning and coward and gunda-pleasers in real life.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
