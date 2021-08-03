Kangana Ranaut gives funny Tanu Weds Manu Returns twist to her chat about night shoot with Dhaakad producer

Over the past month, has been shooting in Budapest for her upcoming actioner, Dhaakad. The actress has been giving it her all to give the audience a never-seen-before action avatar in the upcoming film and her behind-the-scenes photos often leave fans intrigued. However, her recent post from Budapest has evoked a hilarious reaction from her fans as Kangana gave a funny Tanu Weds Manu twist to her chat with Dhaakad producer Sohail Maklai.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Sohail. In the photo, Kangana could be seen in her badass avatar as Agent Agni while Sohail is seen standing next to her. As Kangana waited for her shot during the late-night shoot, the candid photo was clicked. Sharing the photo, Kangana penned a conversation with her film's producer in which she asked him about keeping night shooting scheduled. However, it was the Tanu Weds Manu Returns dialogue twist that left everyone in splits. The actress wrote, "Kangana: Sohail itni night shifts kyun krwate ho yaar. Sohail: hmmm you are a good question."

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta also completed their shooting schedules in Budapest for Dhaakad and Kangana had shared a post for them. Arjun will be seen as the antagonist in the film. His look as Rudraveer had left netizens excited to see the faceoff between Kangana and him. Dhaakad is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and the first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Now, it is being shot in Budapest.

Besides Dhaakad, Kangana also has Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. The film is directed by AL Vijay and is ready for release. Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. The actress will be seen in the avatar of an Indian Air Force Pilot in the film.

