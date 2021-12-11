Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of hamper from newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal; Says ‘Bahut bahut badhai’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has been one of the most talked about events in Bollywood and it had kept each one of us on the toes. The couple had a grand yet intimate wedding in Rajasthan’s Six Sense Fort. And while the wedding was attended by Katrina and Vicky’s respective families and close friends, the newlyweds have been sending out hampers to their friends from tinselvile. Interestingly, Vicky and Katrina had even set a hamper to Kangana Ranaut as well and the Queen actress can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a pic of a hamper that had beautiful glowers a box of sweets. This isn’t all. Vicky and Katrina had also sent out handwritten notes to the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress. While Kangana is overwhelmed with the newlyweds' sweet gesture, she had extended best wishes to the couple. She also wrote, “Delicious desi ghee ke ladoos from newlywed @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09… thank you aur bahut bahut badhai (many congratulations).

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

Meanwhile, the couple had taken the social media by a storm as they posted beautiful pics from their haldi ceremony. While Vicky had opted for a white kurta pyjama for the ceremony, Katrina was a sight to behold in her cream coloured lehenga with golden embroidery. The couple was seen having a lot of fun and their pics were proof of it. In fact, Sunny Kaushal was also seen grooving with his parjai ji (Bhabhi) Katrina, while Isabelle Kaif also gave a glimpse of her candid moment with jiju Vicky Kaushal.