Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of her Bhai Dooj celebrations with Aksht: Blessed to have you

The festive season is on across the nation and after the grand celebrations for Diwali, it’s time for Bhai Dooj. For the uninitiated, Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the unconditional bond between a brother and sister. Not just commoners but celebs from B-town also celebrate Bhai Dooj with a lot of zeal. In fact, several celebs have taken to their respective social media handle to shower love on their sibling on this occasion. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut also took to social media to give a glimpse of her Bhai Dooj celebration.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana, who never misses a chance to shower love on her loved ones, shared a beautiful picture with her brother Akhst. In the pic, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress was dressed in a peach coloured suit with floral print and had tied her hair in a low pony. She was seen holding on to her brother Aksht and they held the pooja thaali together. In the caption, Kangana showered love on her brother and wrote, “Blessed to have you as a brother Aksht…. Happy Bhai Dooj”.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post for her brother:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut had recently made the headlines after she had wrapped the shooting for Tejas. She wrote, “Another beautiful journey comes to an end… It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud… Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me…. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind…. See you in the cinemas in 2022”.