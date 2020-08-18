Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of old school photos with her friends; Says 'We were called Charlie's Angels'

Kangana Ranaut gets a little nostalgic as she remembers her school days from 2003 and 2006. Check out some of her old pictures.

took a trip down memory lane as she gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her boarding school days by sharing a few pictures. Kangana has been making headlines in the recent past. Most recently the actresses team on Twitter uploaded multiple pictures of her that were never seen before. Amongst those pictures, the oldest one was from 2003. It was a picture of the actress with her roommates who she revealed are still her friends.

Taking to Twitter, Team Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of the actress from her boarding school days. Along with the pictures, the caption read, “How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days,those were my room mates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2,we were called Charlie’s Angles and after Gangaster in 2006 our principal maam Dr Sachdeva crowned me pride of DAV.” In the picture, Kangana along with her two friends can be seen donning a black t-shirt along with black pair of jeans.

Here is Kangana Ranaut's post:

How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days,those were my room mates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2,we were called Charlie’s Angles and after Gangaster in 2006 our principal maam Dr Sachdeva crowned me pride of DAV pic.twitter.com/Z1TkeBqFef — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

The other two pictures were from 2006 after her debut movie Gangster was released. The actress revealed she was crowned Pride of DAV by her principal. Kangana went on to win a Filmfare award for the Best Female Debut for the thriller film. Meanwhile, the actress recently has been vocal when it comes to her support in the death case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She recently uploaded a video insisting justice for the actor’s tragic demise revealing that the Supreme Court should hand over the case to the CBI.

