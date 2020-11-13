Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of some precious moments from Aksht and Ritu's wedding; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht tied the knot with his ladylove Ritu in Udaipur. Check out some of the pictures from the wedding festivities.

has taken some time off her busy schedule as she attended the wedding festivities of her brother Aksht. The pre-wedding celebrations took place at their hometown in Himachal Pradesh while the main functions happened in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Both Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been sharing glimpses from the festivities thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. Media reports also state that the Dhaakad actress has spent almost 6 crores on Aksht and Ritu’s wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Kangana has shared glimpses of a few precious moments from Aksht and Ritu’s marriage that are hard to miss. The actress looks regal in an embellished blue lehenga teamed up with a purple-coloured choli and matching dupatta. She teams it up with matching jewellery and ties up her hair into a pretty bun while securing it with red roses all around. The stunning diva has also shared pictures of the rest of the family members including the newlyweds.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has completed the workshops for one of her upcoming movies, Tejas. The actress will play the role of an Indian air force pilot in the same. Apart from that, the talented diva will also be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the biopic titled Thalaivi. Kangana also has another project lined up which is Dhaakad. Her first look from the same has already been unveiled on social media that has sent the fans into a frenzy.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut accompanies newlyweds Aksht & Ritu to seek blessings at Kuldevi Maa Ambika temple; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×