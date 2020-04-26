Kangana Ranaut gives 'major throwback' by reminiscing about those carefree days on a Sunday; See pics

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kangana Ranaut shares a few amazing throwback pictures during her traveling days in Europe from the year 2008.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Meanwhile, , who is currently in Manali, has been keeping fans rather entertained with her social media posts through her Fanclub account. After sending out major weekend motivation to keep up with the workout, Kangana has shared a few throwback pictures for fans.

Sharing throwback pictures of the actress during her traveling days in Europe from the year 2008, Kangana wrote, "Major #Throwback check: Wanderlust Kangana travelling all around Europe (in 2008!!) learning about art-history and wines. Sundays are for reminiscing about those carefree days, till we can travel again ..." The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress looks stunning donning a checkered shirt with blue short denim in a few pictures and wearing a cute yellow dress in one of the pictures posted. But what's common is Kangana's beautiful smile and the cool glares that she is donning in all of her pictures.

Recently, Kangana has been grabbing headlines post her sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account got suspended. Apart from that, there have also been reports that her Diwali 2020 release, Dhaakad is likely to witness a delay as there seems to be no clarity on the shooting schedule given the Coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga where she played the role of a Kabaddi player as well as a mother. The movie showed a moderate run at the box office. Next, the actress will be seen in Thalaivi. It is a biopic which is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

