Kangana Ranaut gives sister Rangoli Chandel a haircut during lockdown; Latter calls her ‘young gun murgan’

Kangana Ranaut has been enjoying her lockdown break with sister Rangoli Chandel and family in her hometown and has been creating new memories there.
The coronavirus lockdown, which has got us locked in our house for over two months, has given us a chance to explore new talents within us. Many of us were seen trying our hands on different things. So was the case with our celebrities and social media is a proof to it. But apart from trying cooking or working out, some of the celebrities were also seen turning hairstylist for their loved ones. And now Kangana Ranaut has also joined the list as she was seen giving a haircut to her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Rangoli, who was overwhelmed with the Queen actress’ gesture had shared the pictures of her transformation. The first picture featured Kangana who was seen cutting her sister’s hair. She was dressed in a white kurta and palazzo and was quite engrossed in giving Rangoli a new look. The next picture featured Rangoli flaunting her new look. In the caption, the lady was all praises for the Judgementall Hai Kya and called her young gun murgan for coming to her rescue always. She wrote, “Needed a haircut desperately, I usually get my hair cut and colour done in Mumbai but my young -gun - murgan ever ready for anything and everything came to my rescue as usual...what you all think of my new haircut.”

Take a look at Kangana’s new picture of giving hair cut to Rangoli:

For the uninitiated, Kangana and Rangoli have been spending time with their family in Manali. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had flown to her hometown before the lockdown and has been there ever since.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood’s selective secularism & seeks justice for Ajay Pandita’s killing by terrorists

