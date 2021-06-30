Kangana Ranaut gives us a glimpse of how she's preparing for Dhaakad's Budapest schedule in 'Corona Kaal'; PIC

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a sneak peek of how she is prepping before leaving for Dhaakad's Budapest schedule. The actress has finally got her passport issue sorted and will be joining the Dhaakad team soon.

Actress is all set to pack her bags and head to Budapest soon for the Dhaakad shoot as her passport issue was recently sorted. Now, as she counts days to fly out, Kangana is already prepping for shoot and today, she shared a glimpse of what has been happening behind the scenes to help her gear up for the shoot in Budapest. The Thalaivi star had been in the news recently after she moved to Bombay HC after the passport authorities raised concerns over the renewal of her passport.

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a photo on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen sitting in one corner of a couch in her living room and getting a haircut done. The actress could be seen engrossed in her thoughts while undergoing the makeover to get ready for her role as Agent Agni in Dhaakad. Her team could be seen working on her hair while she sits comfortably and preps for her role. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "Corona Kaal mein behind the scene for #Dhaakad with @shifstershetty."

Take a look:

She shared a screengrab of her Koo post as well in which she is seen sitting with her team while they all work on her to get her ready to play Agent Agni in Dhaakad. With it, Kangana wrote, "Growing up I loved applying mother's make up on my face, whenever my father caught me doing that he said "Sheron Ke Muh Kisne Dhoye!!" which means A lion does not wash his face. Baat toh sahi hai kitna bhi heroina bana lo, Babbar Sherni rahegi toh Babbar Sherni he."

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal already is in Budapest with other Dhaakad team members for the shoot. Kangana will reportedly join them soon for shoot. The film is an actioner and the first schedule was shot in MP. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi and Tejas lined up ahead of her.

