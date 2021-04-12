Kangana Ranaut is glad Prithvi is learning 'food does not grow in supermarkets'; Shares pics of him harvesting

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share adorable photos of her nephew Prithvi and sister Rangoli working the fields. The Thalaivi star shared that she felt 'glad' on seeing her nephew learn about the origin of food.

Fans of are aware of the fact that the star dotes on her nephew Prithvi and whenever she spends time with the little one, she shares glimpses of his shenanigans on social media. However, when she is away, the star keeps getting updates about her little munchkin from her sister Rangoli Chandel. Speaking of this, recently, Kangana shared how her nephew Prithvi was learning about the origin of food as he joined Rangoli on the fields.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana shared photos of Rangoli, Prithvi busy harvesting in the fields. The Thalaivi star expressed her thoughts over it and shared that she was 'glad' that the little one was getting to know that the food everyone eats comes from 'Mother Earth.' Along with it, she shared that as a kid, she also used to accompany her mother in the fields during the harvesting season. With it, she shared a photo of the little one helping Rangoli in harvesting and learning about it.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Delighted to receive pictures of Rangoli and Prithu from her sasural participating in harvesting, as a kid I loved accompanying my mother to fields, glad Prithavi getting to enjoy the same n learn that food does not grow in supermarkets it comes from the bosom of Mother Earth."

Take a look:

Delighted to receive pictures of Rangoli and Prithu from her sasural participating in harvesting, as a kid I loved accompanying my mother to fields, glad Prithavi getting to enjoy the same n learn that food does not grow in supermarkets it comes from the bosom of Mother Earth pic.twitter.com/QSIrus5W49 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the Thalaivi star had been spending time at an ashram over the past few days. She had shared photos from her trip as well. The star was seen meditating and praying to Lord Shiva at the ashram. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. Owing to the surge in the COVID 19 cases, her film release was postponed. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. She also will be seen in Tejas.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

