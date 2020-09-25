  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut glams up to strike a pose with fresh yellow flowers and it's all things colourful; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut glammed up to take a picture in her backyard garden of her hill side home and it is definitely a riot of colours. Check it out below.
8371 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut poses with fresh yellow flowers.Kangana Ranaut glams up to strike a pose with fresh yellow flowers and it's all things colourful; See Pics
Kangana Ranaut may be making headlines for her controversial tweets and opinions but looks like the actress finds her early morning time, the most peaceful one. Therefore, it comes as no surprise, when the actress usually takes to social media to share fun photos of herself from her hill side home early in the morning. And on Friday morning, Kangana did just that.

Taking to Twitter, the actress looked just as fresh as the flowers she posed with. Kangana glammed up to take a picture in her backyard garden. While we are not privy to the fact that whether it was a full fledged photoshoot, but the actress definitely took some time out to click selfies with her bright yellow flowers. 

Sharing a series of photos, Kangana posed next to the flowers as she flaunted her pretty smile. The actress' well-done curls and red lipstick were unmissable as her outfit added more colour to the frame. The pictures were definitely a riot of colour and Kangana shared the photos with a Hindi caption. 

Check it out below:

Just yesterday, the actress took to Twitter to give her fans and followers an update on the partial demolition of her Mumbai office by BMC. Kangana revelaled she turned emotional after Bombay High Court stated that the office cannot be left as is. “Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost,” Kangana tweeted. 

