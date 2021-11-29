Kangana Ranaut goes make up free in new sunkissed selfies & enjoys the weather

There have been many instances when Bollywood actress have flaunted their no-makeup skin and won the internet. During the lockdown, we have seen sharing them pictures without using any makeup and promoting to accept your skin as it is. Kangana Ranaut, who always grabs headlines for her remark, has shared two pictures on her official Instagram stories where she is seen flaunting her flawless and makeup-free skin. The actress has left her fans in awe of her beauty.

In the picture, the Tanu Weds Manu actress is seen laying down on the grass under the sun and taking a selfie. She is wearing a grey colour sweatshirt with her hair open. The photo is captioned as a ‘selfie with sun emoji used’. Earlier, in the day she had shared a picture of her childhood and wrote, "I am just an ordinary girl, nothing special about me except for the fact that I believe in the beauty of love and that got me here in this beautiful world."

To note, she was in news for a remark on India’s freedom struggle and farmers. Even FIR was also registered. Many political parties and leaders have trolled her for her statement. She has been recently awarded by Padma Bhushan Award.

Take a look at the selfies here:

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii. She will be next seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film will hit the screens on July 8, 2022. The actress also has Tejas with Sarvesh Mewara in her kitty.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut begins Monday on a romantic note: I am just an ordinary girl, nothing special about me except…