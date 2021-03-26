Kangana Ranaut granted bail in Javed Akhtar defamation case; HC quashes FIR over the actress’s tweet

High Court has granted relief to actress Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar. Check out the details.

Earlier this month, was issued a bailable warrant by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar. The actress had initially failed to respond to the summons of the court, after which Magistrate R R Khan said in the order, “For willful absence of accused (Ranaut) without any justified reasons, despite service of summons, issue bailable warrant of ₹1,000 against accused Kangana Ranaut" Now, the actress has received partial relief after the High Court of Karnataka quashed the FIR against her on Thursday.

On Thursday, the actress appeared before the court following which the court granted bail. Apart from this, the High Court set aside another FIR over tweets made by the actress against those opposing the farm laws. The criminal complaint was filed under Sections 499 and 500 of IPC, which are defamation and punishment for defamation respectively. During the hearing, Justice Sandesh orally commented on how frequently people make such comments or allegations online, and asked her advocate, “Who gave you the power to make such allegations? What would you have done if some one uttered same words against you”

For the unversed, Akhtar had filed a complaint against Kangana back in November, after a TV interview the actress gave involving the former with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had passed away in June last year, leaving his fans utterly devastated. The actor’s demise also sparked controversial debate over the workings of the Bollywood film industry.

Credits :Hindustan Times

