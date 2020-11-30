Kangana Ranaut gushed about brother in a mesmerising wedding video; Actress' nephew leaves everyone in splits

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for her brother in his wedding video. While the Ranaut family celebrates the holy union, Kangana's nephew wins hearts in the video,

Earlier this month, 's brother Aksht Ranaut tied the knot in Udaipur. While heartwarming photos from his wedding to Ritu flooded our timeline at the time, Kangana shared a video from the wedding. The video gives glimpses of the numerous pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies while giving us a look at the gorgeous wedding venue. While the gorgeous bride and the handsome groom were undoubtedly the highlights of the video, Kangana left hearts melting when she showered her brother with praises.

The actress said her brother is "so aware of himself, so aware of people around him, so considerate of everybody." She notes that she is famous for doing what she wants. However, "Aksht is very considerate and sensitive and Ritu is very lucky to find a guy like him." As the video progresses, Kangana's nephew Prithvi was asked whose wedding he's attending. The adorable little boy says he's at his uncle's wedding. When asked who his uncle is marrying, he says he's marrying him and leaves everyone around him in splits. Kangana shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Woke up to some videos and pictures of Aksht’s wedding, sharing one with my friends here. This was undoubtedly the most wonderful time of my life these memories will always hold a special place in my heart. So many things came together and magic happened. Do watch when you can."

Watch the video below:

Woke up to some videos and pictures of Aksht’s wedding, sharing one with my friends here.

This was undoubtedly the most wonderful time of my life these memories will always hold a special place in my heart. So many things came together and magic happened. Do watch when you can pic.twitter.com/PV5AsNBcow — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 30, 2020

