Kangana Ranaut hails 'desert women' & urges all to be like them: They survive like cactus but look like roses

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a photo of women who live in desert terrain. She appreciated them for bringing life in a 'colourless and deprived' terrain.

Actress is among the fearless stars who never shies away from putting her point across on several issues. And since she has made her debut on Twitter, fans have been loving how the star shares her opinion on several issues. Currently, she is spending time with family in Manali and gearing up for her next film, Tejas. Amid this, she shared an appreciation note for women from the desert and hailed their survival skills in the 'deprived' conditions.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana mentioned that women who live in the desert manage to extract life from a colourless place. Further, she highlighted how women living in deserts use water conservation methods for cooking and more and while doing all of this, they remain happy. She hailed them for facing the conditions valiantly as they sing and dance. Further, Kangana urged all to be more like women from the desert.

Sharing her thoughts, Kangana wrote, "Appreciation tweet for desert women,from a colourless and deprived terrain they extracted life, cultivate many water conservation methods for cooking and life preservation, most importantly they sing and dance, they survive like cactus but look like roses, be a desert woman."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Appreciation tweet for desert women,from a colourless and deprived terrain they extracted life, cultivate many water conservation methods for cooking and life preservation, most importantly they sing and dance, they survive like cactus but look like roses, be a desert woman pic.twitter.com/XTQwZUKjLq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, Kangana wrapped up another schedule of her upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi. After wrapping it up, she headed to Manali. Now, she has begun training and workshops for her film Tejas where she will be seen playing an Air Force Pilot. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her workshop sessions with director Sarvesh Mewara. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Apart from this, Kangana also has her own action film, Dhaakad.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra 'fabulous' as Fashion turns 12: She was cool, didn’t treat me like a kid

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×