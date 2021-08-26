Kangana Ranaut hails Sidharth Malhotra for his stint in Shershaah: What a glorious tribute

’s Shershaah has been the talk of the town ever since its inception. After all, Bollywood’s chocolate hero was seen in a different avatar in the movie which marks as a tribute to Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. And while the biographical war drama witnessed a digital release ahead of the 72nd Independence Day, the movie has been garnering massive appreciation from the critics and the audience. Joining them, several celebs have also hailed Sidharth and the team for Shershaah.

Joining them, has sung praises for the Student of The Year actor for his stint in Shershaah. She shared a still of Sidharth who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the movie on social media and congratulated the team for the movie. She wrote, “What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra… congratulations to the entire team, it was a big responsibility and you all excelled. #Shershaah”. Interestingly, Kangana isn’t the first celeb who has sung praises for Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah. Earlier, Kamal Haasan also tweeted, “Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers. Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work.”.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post for Shershaah:

Meanwhile, had also lauded the team of Shershaah and wrote, “This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. @sidmalhotra you were too too special yaa! So so moving! And @kiaraaladvani my beautiful, you really just shine right through. Congratulations to the whole film and the entire cast! Such a lovely film”. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah marked Sidharth’s first collaboration with Kiara Advani and the audience have been in awe of their chemistry.



