Kangana Ranaut happily celebrating her nephew Prithvi's 3rd birthday with family is every maasi ever; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut recently welcomed her new sister-in-law in the family after her brother Aksht's wedding. Amid the celebrations, her nephew Prithvi turned 3 and Kangana joined sister Rangoli Chandel in celebrating the little on's birthday.

Actress has been in a celebratory mood all of last week due to her brother Aksht's wedding. Kangana and her family managed to nail a destination wedding in Udaipur and the photos have been leaving the internet in awe. For those who know the Thalaivi star, they knew she dotes on her nephew, Prithvi Raj Chandel, and even during the wedding ceremonies, the cute photos with him of the star left fans mesmerised. And now, Kangana joined her family to celebrate her nephew's 3rd birthday as they were welcoming a new member to their family at a ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rangoli Chandel shared photos from her son's birthday celebration where Kangana also was seen happily rejoicing and cheering for little Prithvi as he turned 3. The Thalaivi star is seen clad in a saree and traditional pahadi ouftit for the family celebration to welcome her sister-in-law and at the same event, Prithvi's birthday also was celebrated. Cheering the little one on, Kangana is seen smiling as little Prithvi cut the cake with his parents by his side.

Rangoli shared the photos on social media and wished her son as he turned 3. She wrote, "Today our Prithu turned three Happy Birthday Prithu." Kangana often shares cute videos and photos of her little munchkin Prithvi as she enjoys his company. Even during her brother's wedding, Kangana managed to sneak in moments of cuteness with little munchkin and the photos just lit up the internet.

Take a look at Prithvi's birthday celebration with Kangana:

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to be seen as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. Apart from this, Kangana will be seen in Tejas. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. The filmmaker had conducted workshops with Kangana in Manali before she headed out for her brother's wedding. Apart from this, Kangana also has an action film, Dhaakad.

Credits :Rangoli Chandel Instagram

