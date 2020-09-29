  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut has THIS appeal for BMC as Bombay HC adjourns her office demolition matter till October 5

As Bombay High Court is hearing Kangana Ranaut’s plea over her property demolition, the matter has been adjourned till next week.
14280 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut demolition matter ajdourned till Oct 5Kangana Ranaut has THIS appeal for BMC as Bombay HC adjourns her office demolition matter till October 5
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It hasn’t been long when Kangana Ranaut made the headlines after BMC had raided her office in Mumbai’s Pali Hill and torn it apart. While BMC received a massive flak from celebs and the aam janta, Kangana had filed a plea in Bombay High Court demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore. While the HC has been hearing the matter, as per a recent update in the case, the Bombay High Court has adjourned the matter till October 5 for written submissions.

As the matter is sub judice at the moment, Kangana has made an appeal to BMC which is grabbing a lot of attention. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has revealed that BMC has sent notices to her neighbours in Mumbai and has threatened them with dire consequences if they support her. Following this, Kangana has made an appeal to spare her neighbours. “Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbours, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbours have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses,” she tweeted.

For the uninitiated, Kangana’s war of words with the Maharashtra government started after she expressed her disappointment towards the Mumbai police for their negligence in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and even compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In response to her sharp comments. Shiv Sena lead Sanjay Raut made an unsavoury remark which raised a lot of eyebrows.

Also Read: Kangana thanks Bombay HC as it pulls up BMC on her petition against demolition: This brought tears to my eyes

Credits :ANI/ Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

Latest Videos
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement