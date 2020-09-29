Kangana Ranaut has THIS appeal for BMC as Bombay HC adjourns her office demolition matter till October 5

As Bombay High Court is hearing Kangana Ranaut’s plea over her property demolition, the matter has been adjourned till next week.

It hasn’t been long when made the headlines after BMC had raided her office in Mumbai’s Pali Hill and torn it apart. While BMC received a massive flak from celebs and the aam janta, Kangana had filed a plea in Bombay High Court demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore. While the HC has been hearing the matter, as per a recent update in the case, the Bombay High Court has adjourned the matter till October 5 for written submissions.

As the matter is sub judice at the moment, Kangana has made an appeal to BMC which is grabbing a lot of attention. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has revealed that BMC has sent notices to her neighbours in Mumbai and has threatened them with dire consequences if they support her. Following this, Kangana has made an appeal to spare her neighbours. “Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbours, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbours have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses,” she tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut property demolition matter: Bombay High Court adjourns matter till 5th October for written submissions. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4vXnXvxMFk — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

For the uninitiated, Kangana’s war of words with the Maharashtra government started after she expressed her disappointment towards the Mumbai police for their negligence in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and even compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In response to her sharp comments. Shiv Sena lead Sanjay Raut made an unsavoury remark which raised a lot of eyebrows.

