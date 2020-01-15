Kangana Ranaut has carved a place in this industry on her own says Anurag Basu as he praises the Panga star

Kangana Ranaut has managed to leave an indelible print on everyone with her stellar performances since her debut in Anurag Basu’s Gangster. In a chat, Anurag Basu was all praises for the Panga star. Here’s what he has to say.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood star who has carved her own destiny in the movie business and has left an indelible imprint on everyone’s minds, only comes to mind. The diva has won hearts with stellar performances in films like Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and Manikarnika and now, is gearing up to win everyone over with her Kabaddi act in Panga. Since her debut film with Anurag Basu, Kangana managed to leave a mark with her performance and with her professional attitude.

In a recent chat with a magazine, Kangana’s Gangster director, Anurag Basu was all praises for the star. Anurag mentioned that the Panga star always had a hunger to learn in her and was very ambitious. Basu added that in an industry like Bollywood, it is difficult for an outsider to make a mark for herself. But he mentioned that Kangana did it all by herself and with her hard work. The filmmaker was all praises for the actress and mentioned that she has only done 2 films with him but post that, it was all Kangana’s hard work.

Basu said, “I never thought that Kangana will become so huge. She is a very fast learner. She wants to learn, so the hunger was always there from her very first film. She is a very ambitious girl and she knows where she is going. It's very difficult for an actress to carve a place in this industry. And especially for an outsider. She did it on her own. I have given her hardly two films, iske baad uski apni journey hai.”

Well, many of Kangana’s fans will agree with the filmmaker as the actress has managed to win the prestigious National Award for her acting caliber in films like Queen, Fashion and Tanu Weds Manu. Now, she is all set to win us over with her acting in Panga as a government employee to wants to comeback as kabaddi player and finds support in her husband and child. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and stars Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha as well. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

