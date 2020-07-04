Kangana Ranaut has gala time with nephew Prithvi and dances with mom as she goes on picnic with family; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut has been spending time with her family in Manali. Amid the lockdown, the gorgeous Thalaivi star arranged a picnic for her family and her cute antics with nephew Prithvi will show you her childlike innocence.

It has been a few months since the lockdown due to COVID 19 has been in place and many stars have been spending it with family. Speaking of this, actress has been making the most of her time with her family in Manali. Often, Kangana’s team shares a sneak peek of her life in the hills among her loved ones and every time, her photos leave the internet in awe of her. Now, once again, a recent video in which Kangana can be seen enjoying a picnic with her sister Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithvi and other family members is going viral on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana’s team shared a video in which she can be seen chilling, having fun with her family. From climbing up the mountain slopes to dancing with her mom and relatives, Kangana can be seen doing all fun things during her family picnic. However, the most adorable moment that steals the show is when the Manikarnika star is seen playing with her nephew. Not just this, she is also seen dancing alone in her own world while enjoying the beauty of nature.

Also, she is seen playing with water by a stream with Prithvi and her family members. Rangoli and Kangana are also seen climbing the slopes of the hills and it surely looked like a fun getaway in the hills amid the lockdown. Rangoli further shared photos of the picnic and they are sight for the sore eyes. She wrote, “On our parents request Kangana planned a picnic for the family, before the rains here they wanted to enjoy summer outdoors, even though we are in green zone but it was a long a tedious process to get permissions, thanking all the authorities in Himachal to help us with required permissions, it was a much needed family outing.”

Here are photos and videos of Kangana Ranaut’s picnic with family:

Check out the beautiful video of Kangana & her family in Manali Mountains here https://t.co/owfjXA52D7 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 4, 2020



The Thalaivi star has been ensuring that she makes most of her time before returning to Mumbai for work. Recently, she also arranged a small housewarming party for her little nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel as they moved into a new house. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi. It is a biopic of J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami and will be released in multiple languages.

