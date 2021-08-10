Kangana Ranaut has a good time with sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithivi in Budapest; See PICS

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in Budapest, shooting for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. With the shooting schedule soon wrapping up, the Manikarnika actress was seen spending some quality time with sister Rangoli Chandel, and nephew Prithivi. Kangana took to Instagram stories to share glimpses of the time she spent with her family. In the story, that Kangana shared, she can be seen seated in a café and enjoying some dessert with Rangoli and Prithivi, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Sharing this picture, Kangana wrote, “Meanwhile @rangoli_r_chandel in mom alert zone”, referring to her sister’s direct gaze at her son.

In the photo, the actress is donning a beautiful dress, that she paired with a big hat. She also has a pair of sunglasses on, that accentuates her simple yet stylish look. Kangana shared a candid shot of herself scrolling through her phone, as Rangoli clicks her. The latter posted this photo on her social media space with the words, “My gorgeous view,” followed by some heart-eye emojis. Kangana’s day-out with her family happens to be a couple of days after she shared on Instagram, that the shoot of the film is about to end.

Check out Kangana’s latest photos here:

Kangana shared a still of her character from Dhaakad in her recent Instagram post. She captioned the post with the words, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…She will rise inspite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad”

‘Dhaakad’ helmed by director Razneesh Razy Ghai is a spy film, featuring Ranaut as an officer named Agent Agni. She will be seen next in the J. Jayalalithaa biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Apart from that, she has ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’, and a political drama ‘Emergency’, where she will essay the role of former Indian prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

