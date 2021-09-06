Kangana Ranaut has a ‘gratifying experience’ watching Thalaivii: Best film of my career so far

has been quite busy ahead of the release of her much-awaited film Thalaivii. On Sunday, September 5th, Kangana promoted her film in Hyderabad, where she also watched the Hindi version of the film for the first time. Kangana soon took to Instagram stories and shared that Thalaivii has been the best film of her career so far.

Thalaivii is a biopic on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, where Kangana will be portraying the legendary politician on screen. The Manikarnika actress is currently in the south of the country, in the city of Hyderabad to be precise, where she is promoting her upcoming film ahead of its theatrical release on September 10th. On Sunday, Kangana posted a picture featuring herself in a stunning green saree. In the caption, she shared that she is in Hyderabad for media interactions and will also be watching the Hindi version of the film for the first time in the evening. Later, she put up a story on Instagram with the poster of her film, and wrote, “What a gratifying experience to watch Thalaivii best film of my career so far”.

Take a look at Kangana’s aforementioned Instagram story:

Kangana had recently expressed her disappointment with multiplexes as they had refused to screen Thalaivii because of the disagreement on the time gap between the film’s theatrical and digital release. Hours after Kangana took to Instagram to express her disappointment, the multiplex chain PVR announced to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film down south, but appealed to Kangana and the producers of the film to keep a uniform 4-week window across all languages for the theatrical release of the film.

Apart from Kangana, Thalaivii will also feature Arvind Swamy in the lead and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The makers recently released a new song titled Nain Bandhe Naino Se, increasing the excitement among fans.

