Kangana Ranaut has a PAWfect birthday surprise for sister Rangoli Chandel & it's every dog lovers dream; PICS

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to send out sweet birthday wish for her sister Rangoli Chandel. The Thalaivi star took to social media to reveal her 'Pawfect' birthday gift for her sister and 'mom' Rangoli is a cute little pupper as an addition to the latter's family.

Actress began her morning by unveiling a sweet and 'pawfect' birthday surprise for her sister Rangoli Chandel on her birthday. For those aware, Kangana dotes on her sister Rangoli and today, on her birthday, the Thalaivi star left no stone unturned to make it a special morning for her. The actress, who is currently in Hyderabad for the last shooting leg of Thalaivi, shared photos of her birthday gift for Rangoli and it is none other than a cute little puppy.

Sharing the surprise on Twitter and Instagram, Kangana expressed her love for her sister on the latter's birthday and sent a sweet wish to her. Not just this, she shared several photos of Rangoli with her new birthday gift 'Gappu Chandel.' Kangana gifted the puppy to Rangoli as a birthday gift and revealed that she feels her sister is a 'mom' deep down and hence, she chose to give her puppy. On the other hand, Rangoli also shared photos and expressed that she wanted Kangana to gift her puppy as all good things in her life have come from her.

In the photos, we can see Kangana and Rangoli posing with the cute little puppy in a basket. With 'Happy Birthday' balloons behind them, the cute sight of the sisters playing with the puppy is bound to melt your heart. Kangana wrote, "Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel... "

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet and Rangoli's post:

Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel... pic.twitter.com/wNMxZQtEKx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently in process of wrapping up her film, Thalaivi. In the biopic, she will be seen essaying the role of J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR and is helmed by AL Vijay. Besides this, Kangana also has kicked off preparations for Dhaakad as she kicked off action training in Hyderabad. Not just this, she also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara.

