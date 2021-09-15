Kangana Ranaut has perfected every aspect says an overwhelmed Ekta Kapoor as she praises Thalaivii

Actress has been getting heaps of praise for her portrayal of J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. The film was released last week in theatres and is already being loved by audiences across the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu speaking belt. Now, Ekta Kapoor has also joined the club of celebs who have loved Kangana's act in Thalaivii. Ekta took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Kangana, Arvind Swami and other team members of Thalaivii as she expressed that she was overwhelmed by it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta wrote a note on how she was in awe of the film and the performances. Praising Kangana and the team of Thalaivii, Ekta wrote, "This is a post that’s coming out of an overwhelmed me. Saw Thalaivii last night and am stunned by the magnitude of scale, perfection, the detailing and the nuanced performances. Director Vijay has brought out the best in every character. Arvind Swamy, Raj Arjun, Madhoo have excelled in their performances. The wizard of words Rajat Arora delivers a clap trap. The perfect ode to Jaya Lalitha."

Further, she went on to appreciate Kangana's portrayal of Jayalalithaa at length. Ekta claimed that Kangana perfectly portrayed each era in the film. She wrote, "Finally Kangna Ranaut - An actor par excellence. A league of her own Kangana is probably one of the few actors who not only gets into the skin of the character but takes the effort to physically transform herself with every role she plays. At no point do you feel this is not Jaya herself. Kangna has perfected every aspect of the era from the physical appearance, voice modulation, to feeling the humiliation that Jaya Lalitha felt and striking back. Kangna makes this film probably one of the most watchable experiences of the year. So happy my friend to know an actor like you. Thalaivii is a must watch !!!"

Take a look:

As soon as Ekta shared her note, Kangana reacted to it. The actress shared it on her social media handle and was grateful to the producer. She wrote, "Thank you boss."

The film has been getting a lot of praise from celebs like Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Prasoon Joshi and others. Thalaivii showcases the life journey of J Jayalalithaa and her role is essayed by Kangana. Arvind Swami is seen as MGR in the film and other actors who are part of the cast include Raj Arjun, Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree. The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

