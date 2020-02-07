Kangana Ranaut has put her health on stake & gained 10 Kgs for Thalaivi; reveals sister Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel reveals Kangana Ranaut gained 10 kgs for her role in Thalaivi and put her health on a stake.

has been leaving no stone unturned in order to ace her role in her upcoming film Thalaivi. Stepping into the shoes of the political stalwart, J. Jayalalithaa, Kangana has been doing it all in order to pull off the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on the screen. As seen earlier, Kangana has been practising hard for a retro dance number in the film. She has been sitting up at midnight and making notes for her film. The actress puts her heart into every role, raising the bar for herself with every film that she does.

Singing praises for her, we always find sister Rangoli Chandel leading the Kangana camp. In a recent Twitter post, she revealed that Kangana had a bike accident and got 52 injuries during the shoot of Tanu Weds Manu. The actress got 15 stitches on her forehead during Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and yet again, Kangana has put her health on stake for her upcoming film Thalaivi for which she has gained 10 Kgs. Check out her Tweet:

In TWM Kangana had a bike accident and got 52 stitches in her foot, in Manikarnika her actor accidentally hit her head with a heavy metal sword she got 15 stitches on her forehead, now she has gained lot of weight put her health at stake...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

(Contd).... we salute all the artists who transcend their human limitations only to reach out to us — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

Rangoli also wrote, "we salute all the artists who transcend their human limitations only to reach out to us", implying that Kangana does her best to do justice to her roles and impress the audience with her skillset and awe-inspiring performances. From prosthetics to look tests, Kangana has been going all out and about for her film. Recently, she also received the prestigious Padma Shri award for her contribution in the field of cinema. After delivering masterpieces on the screen, one would have high expectations out of Kangana for Thalaivi as well. Directed by A. L. Vijay, the film is slated for June 26, 2020 release.

Also Read: Thalaivi actor Kangana Ranaut pays homage to J Jayalalithaa on the occasion of her death anniversary

Credits :Twitter

Read More