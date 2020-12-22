Kangana Ranaut has the right to a Twitter account & to express her thoughts: Bombay HC tells petitioner

Bombay High Court ruled in Kangana Ranaut's favour when a petitioner told the court that the actress' tweets caused him personal injury.

has raked up a storm quite often on social media with her tweets. The actress, who does not shy away from expressing her viewpoints on matters of national importance, has gotten into a war of words for her opinions. Now, a recent report in India Today reveals that the Bombay High Court ruled in Kangana's favour when a petitioner told the court that the actress' tweets caused him personal injury and breached his fundamental rights.

A petitioner named Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh stated that Kangana's tweets on Mumbai and the Maharastra Government have been hurtful. He also accused the actress of creating a rift between communities via her tweets.

However, Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, who were hearing the petition said, "This petition needs to be converted into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), otherwise many people will read newspapers and start coming to the court stating they are hurt. Constitutional right and constitutional remedy are different. This is a vague petition."

Pointing out at Kangana's Twitter account, Justice Shinde added, "Any individual can have this account. She also has the fundamental right to have an account to express her thoughts. So, you have to show how your fundamental rights are breached. Unless the case comes under the reasonable restrictions, can we accede to your request? If you have to judge what will you do?"

Kangana has been critical of the Maharashtra government and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena. The next hearing in this case has now been listed for 7 January.

