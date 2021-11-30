Kangana Ranaut has THIS to say as Parag Agrawal all set to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Kangana Ranaut is one actress who never shies away from expressing her feelings and always makes sure to go all out to express herself. The actress attracts a lot of controversies too for this attitude. Well, she is back in the headlines yet again for another comment of her that is doing the rounds on her social media. One news that is making a lot of buzz on the internet is Parag Agrawal replacing Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO. The Panga actress too took to her Instagram handle like many other Indians to express her happiness on this news.

Kangana Ranaut shared the screenshot of this news on her Instagram handle and had the most epic reaction. She wrote, “Bye chacha Jack” on her story. It is not only Kangana who reacted to this news but others too who took to their social media to express their happiness about Parag Agrawal replacing Jack Dorsey. Anupam Kher expressed his happiness by welcoming Parag as the new CEO. He tweeted in Hindi, “Its our Hindustani brother, Parag Agarwal becoming the new CEO of Twitter! anything can happen !:) @paraga.” Sonam retweeted Jack's post on Twitter informing his followers about his resignation from the company.

Take a look:

Talking about Jack Dorsey’s resignation, he did not offer any specific reasons for his resignation on Monday. He simply tweeted that Twitter where he has spent 16 years in various roles, should “break away from its founding and founders.” Dependence on company founders, he wrote, is “severely limiting.”

