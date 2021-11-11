Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on Tiku Weds Sheru’s Avneet Kaur: Here because of your hard work & talent

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur. Tiku Weds Sheru is Kangana’s maiden production venture in the digital space under her banner ‘Manikarnika Films’. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur as the leads and marks the latter’s debut in films. Avneet, who has featured in daily soaps and reality shows growing up, took to her Instagram space and shared a glimpse of her journey from childhood to Tiku Weds Sheru with fans and followers online. Kangana reshared this video, and wrote an encouraging note for the young debutante.

Some time back, Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her journey. It started with her reading a comment in the past that mocked her for being a television actor and not a film star. The video also showed her journey through all these years in showbiz, until the current times, when she’s about to make her debut in films. The video also showcased the many news articles and videos written and made on her. Kangana, who is bankrolling the film, reshared this video on her Instagram stories and heaped praises on Avneet. She wrote, “@avneetkaur13 you are here because of your hard work and talent…happy to find you would love to see you as a top actress some day”.

Take a look:

Kangana’s Tiku Weds Sheru recently went on floors. The actress has been sharing glimpses of some behind-the-scenes action on her social media. A few days back she posted a motion poster of the film and wrote, “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me …Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru…Here’s a piece of my heart…Hope you all like..Filming begins …See you soon in theatres first”.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut lands in soup as complaint is filed against her for remarks on India's Independence