Kangana Ranaut hears gunshots near her Manali residence; Police deploy security team

Kangana Ranaut, who is residing in Manali at the moment, had to call the cops on Friday night after she heard gunshots near her house.

, who has been strongly voicing her opinion in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has made the headlines lately for a piece of shocking news. It is reported that the Queen actress heard gunshots news her home in Manali late Friday night following which she called the cops. While the cops have deployed security team outside Kangana’s residence, the actress feels it is an attempt to intimidate her as she has been making sharp comments against some big shots of the country.

In her recent interaction with Times of India, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi revealed that she heard two gunshots at around11:30pm and had sent a guard to check on it. Later they even called the cops. While the police is investigating the matter, Kangana is sure that she heard the sounds of gunshots. “I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there's a jungle and a water body there,” she added.

Kangana, who is known for not mincing her words, called the incident an alarming call for herself as she has been making comments about ‘the chief minister’s son’. Relating it to Sushant’s demise, the actress stated that the late actor must have frightened like this. However, Kangana is adamant to continue to ask questions. She stated, “I do feel that, you know because I have made a political comment on people who are known for their goondagardi. So this may have been a small-time alarming call for me that okay, you know, don’t talk like that about us or something like that… to me seems like that, because such an activity has never happened here before. And I have witnesses who have also heard it along with me,” she said. “I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the chief minister’s son - I don’t think it was a coincidence. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don’t have to be in Mumbai, they are doing it here also. Is there open goondagardi in this country? This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions.”

For the uninitiated, it has widely been reported that there was a party which was attended by a politician's son a day before Sushant took the tragic step. While news channels have refrained from revealing the name of this certain person, Kangana clapped back saying that even though everyone knows the name, no one has the courage to reveal it. She tweeted, “Everyone knows but no one can take his name, ’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide.”

