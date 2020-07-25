Kangana Ranaut on her 'B grade' actress comment: No matter how much you try and fit in, you are not fitting in

Kangana Ranaut also adds that no matter what these actors feel about them, the outer world will only consider them as B grade. The actress adds that she was trying to convey what she had already been through.

The Bollywood actress has opened up about her B grade actress comment. In an interview with The Times of India, the actress states that no matter how hard an actor tries to fit in, it is just not possible to be fit it. The actress further reveals that she also tried to fit. Kangana Ranaut goes on to add that she changed her hair, got botox for her lips and also donned a bikini and yet she felt like she was being left out. The actress goes on to add that when she mentioned about actors Swara Bhaskar and , she revealed that they feel are fitting in, but they do not.

Kangana Ranaut goes on to explain her point of view. The Queen actress says that even if Swara Bhaskar says that she is 's best friend, yet the world does not think of her like how she perceives it. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress, Kangana Ranaut states that even if Taapsee Pannu feels loved by one and all, and has got good work opportunities, the Pink actress will not be considered on par with the Highway actress or the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday.

The Bollywood diva, Kangana Ranaut also adds that no matter what these actors feel about them, the outer world will only consider them as B grade. The actress adds that she was trying to convey what she had already been through. Kangana Ranaut also mentions how even if these actors feel that they are becoming Bollywood insiders, they are actually not.

