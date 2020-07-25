  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut on her 'B grade' actress comment: No matter how much you try and fit in, you are not fitting in

Kangana Ranaut also adds that no matter what these actors feel about them, the outer world will only consider them as B grade. The actress adds that she was trying to convey what she had already been through.
2172 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut on her 'B grade' actress comment: No matter how much you try and fit in, you are not fitting in
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her B grade actress comment. In an interview with The Times of India, the actress states that no matter how hard an actor tries to fit in, it is just not possible to be fit it. The actress further reveals that she also tried to fit. Kangana Ranaut goes on to add that she changed her hair, got botox for her lips and also donned a bikini and yet she felt like she was being left out. The actress goes on to add that when she mentioned about actors Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu, she revealed that they feel are fitting in, but they do not.  

Kangana Ranaut goes on to explain her point of view. The Queen actress says that even if Swara Bhaskar says that she is Sonam Kapoor's best friend, yet the world does not think of her like how she perceives it. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress, Kangana Ranaut states that even if Taapsee Pannu feels loved by one and all, and has got good work opportunities, the Pink actress will not be considered on par with the Highway actress Alia Bhatt or the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday.

The Bollywood diva, Kangana Ranaut also adds that no matter what these actors feel about them, the outer world will only consider them as B grade. The actress adds that she was trying to convey what she had already been through. Kangana Ranaut also mentions how even if these actors feel that they are becoming Bollywood insiders, they are actually not.

Credits :timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement