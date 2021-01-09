Kangana Ranaut & her Dhaakad team meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Says ‘We are humbled by his graciousness’

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter handle to give us a glimpse of her meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and showered heaps of praises on him. Check out her post below.

Actress is currently in Bhopal for the shoot of her upcoming action film Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film has been in the news ever since it was announced. The Tanu Weds Manu star, who is an avid social media user, had been dropping a glimpse of it on social media. Recently, Kangana along with her Dhaakad team met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The actress took to her Twitter handle to share the pictures from the meeting and showered heaps of praises on Chouhan.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana posted a series of pictures wherein she can be seen interacting with the CM. In the first picture, we can see Shivraj Singh Chouhan holding a clapboard as he poses for a picture with the Thalaivi star and the film's other cast. Another photos show Kangana and Dhaakad team having a conversation with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as they all can be seen sitting and smiling. In her caption, the talented actress was all praises for the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and called him "most gentle and humble."

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Team #Dhaakad meet and greet with honourable chief minister Shri@ChouhanShivraj ji, today we got to know why he is lovingly called Mama ji, most gentle, compassionate and encouraging influence. We are humbled by your graciousness sir."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's post below:

Team #Dhaakad meet and greet with honourable chief minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, today we got to know why he is lovingly called Mama ji, most gentle, compassionate and encouraging influence. We are humbled by your graciousness sir pic.twitter.com/OrZBV794xi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2021

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×