Kangana Ranaut & her sister Rangoli seek time till mid November to appear for investigation in sedition case

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel's lawyer has responded to the summon issued for them in the sedition case. Read on for further details.

A few days ago, an FIR was lodged against and her sister Rangoli Chandel on charges of spreading communal hatred and making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra’s CM Uddhav Thackeray. The complainant has further alleged that the sisters have commented on the media too. Post that, the Bombay High Court ordered an FIR to be filed against the Manikarnika actress and her sister. Both were served the summons to appear for investigation at the Bandra Police Station on October 26 and 27.

Now, their lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui has stated that Kangana and Rangoli will not be attending the summons on the aforementioned dates. He has reportedly responded to them and sought time till November 15. Siddiqui has also tweeted about the same on his handle. He writes, “My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & ongoing functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summons & sought time after 15th of Nov.”

Check out the tweet below:

My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & on going functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summoms & sought time after 15th of Nov — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (RizwanSiddiquee) October 25, 2020

As we know, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli are currently in their hometown where they were busy with the wedding festivities of their brother Aksht. Meanwhile, the actress recently completed the shoot of one of her upcoming films Thalaivi. She plays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the biopic. She will soon begin shooting for yet another project titled Tejas. Kangana will also be seen in Dhaakad.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut shares pics of partially demolished office decorated for Dussehra, takes a dig at Sanjay Raut

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×