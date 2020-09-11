  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut: Himachal's Women Commission writes to NCW over reports of 'harassment' of the actress

Kangana Ranaut's office was partially demolished by BMC officials on Wednesday. Now, Himachal Pradesh's Women Commission has backed the actress in the matter.
9356 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut: Himachal's Women Commission writes to NCW over reports of 'harassment' of the actressKangana Ranaut: Himachal's Women Commission writes to NCW over reports of 'harassment' of the actress
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing headlines for the past 24 hours and the reasons are more or less known to everyone. The actress was on her way to Mumbai on 9th September when the BMC officials partially demolished her office in the city. However, the Bombay High Court intervened in between and put a stay on the demolition of the premises. Amid the BMC row, Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has taken her side in the same.

The commission has written a letter to the National Commission for Women on Thursday to seek its intervention in the matter while claiming that the actress has been reportedly harassed. This suo motu action of the commission is based on the media reports including public outrage. They further informed NCW how Kangana has made the state proud both on the national and the international level. The commission has also called the media reports about Kangana’s office demolition disturbing.

Reports suggest that a copy of the letter has been sent to the member secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has announced on social media that she will continue working from the ruins of her office. The actress has further stated that she does not have money for renovation as she wasn’t working due to the COVID-19 situation just like many others. Earlier, she went to the office premises to check on the damage that has been done.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sonam Kapoor's remark on her & Rhea: Don't compare my struggles to small time druggie

Credits :Outlook India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement