Kangana Ranaut: Himachal's Women Commission writes to NCW over reports of 'harassment' of the actress

Kangana Ranaut's office was partially demolished by BMC officials on Wednesday. Now, Himachal Pradesh's Women Commission has backed the actress in the matter.

has been grabbing headlines for the past 24 hours and the reasons are more or less known to everyone. The actress was on her way to Mumbai on 9th September when the BMC officials partially demolished her office in the city. However, the Bombay High Court intervened in between and put a stay on the demolition of the premises. Amid the BMC row, Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has taken her side in the same.

The commission has written a letter to the National Commission for Women on Thursday to seek its intervention in the matter while claiming that the actress has been reportedly harassed. This suo motu action of the commission is based on the media reports including public outrage. They further informed NCW how Kangana has made the state proud both on the national and the international level. The commission has also called the media reports about Kangana’s office demolition disturbing.

Reports suggest that a copy of the letter has been sent to the member secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has announced on social media that she will continue working from the ruins of her office. The actress has further stated that she does not have money for renovation as she wasn’t working due to the COVID-19 situation just like many others. Earlier, she went to the office premises to check on the damage that has been done.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sonam Kapoor's remark on her & Rhea: Don't compare my struggles to small time druggie

Credits :Outlook India

Share your comment ×