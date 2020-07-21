  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut's team hits back at Anurag Kashyap, calls him 'mini Mahesh Bhatt' who is 'ganging' up on her

Replying to Anurag Kashyap's series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut accused the filmmaker of now supporting 'movie mafia' as well as 'ganging up on a lone warrior'.
Mumbai Updated: July 21, 2020 11:58 am
Hours after Anurag Kashyap called his once good friend Kangana Ranaut's recent interview 'scary', the actress has hit back at the  filmmaker labelling him as a 'mini Mahesh Bhatt'. The war of words on social media has only gotten uglier. For the unversed, the filmmaker said that if the actress' close family and friends cannot see what she is doing, then Kangana probably does not have anyone by her side. He also added that he does not know this 'new' Kangana who was once his good friend. 

Replying to Anurag Kashyap's series of tweets, Kangana said, "Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia."

She also accused Anurag of 'ganging up on a lone warrior' like her. "Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals hv come out in full force, dey call themselves anti establishment bt nw ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically &emotionally lynched Shushant,did dey say a word when he ws bullied & killed?" Kangana tweeted. 

I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana.
Anurag Kashyap on Twitter

In one of his many tweets, Anurag wrote, "The one who abuses all her directors, who sits in the edit and cuts the roles of all the co-stars. With whom any of her old directors, who used to admire Kangana, shy away from working with her. This power which Kangana feels has earned, to suppress others..." 

What are your thoughts on Kangana's reply? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Mini mahesh Bhatt is apt in every which way

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

How many crores are you getting for this Tamasha. Mla and mps get 35 crs. Don’t know for how much is ma’am making so much of noise. Another Banglow will show up. Another 125 cr movie in production. The dumb people will praise her as a lone crusader.

