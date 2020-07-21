Kangana Ranaut's team hits back at Anurag Kashyap, calls him 'mini Mahesh Bhatt' who is 'ganging' up on her
Hours after Anurag Kashyap called his once good friend Kangana Ranaut's recent interview 'scary', the actress has hit back at the filmmaker labelling him as a 'mini Mahesh Bhatt'. The war of words on social media has only gotten uglier. For the unversed, the filmmaker said that if the actress' close family and friends cannot see what she is doing, then Kangana probably does not have anyone by her side. He also added that he does not know this 'new' Kangana who was once his good friend.
Replying to Anurag Kashyap's series of tweets, Kangana said, "Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia."
She also accused Anurag of 'ganging up on a lone warrior' like her. "Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals hv come out in full force, dey call themselves anti establishment bt nw ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically &emotionally lynched Shushant,did dey say a word when he ws bullied & killed?" Kangana tweeted.
In one of his many tweets, Anurag wrote, "The one who abuses all her directors, who sits in the edit and cuts the roles of all the co-stars. With whom any of her old directors, who used to admire Kangana, shy away from working with her. This power which Kangana feels has earned, to suppress others..."
