Kangana Ranaut hits back at Diljit Dosanjh for tweet on elderly Sikh woman, calls him 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu'

Several television stars as well as Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut for her remarks even though the actress had deleted her tweet, the damage was done.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: December 3, 2020 03:08 pm
Punjabi pop star Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut for her misinformed tweet on Wednesday. For the unversed, the actress had tweeted, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. Several television stars as well as Diljit slammed Kangana for her remarks even though the actress had deleted her tweet, the damage was done.

Diljit shared a video of the old lady and stated that she wasn't Bilkis Bano but Mahinder Kaur. The singer tweeted, "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything)." 

Kangana did not stay silent and hit back at Diljit calling him 'Karan Johar Ka Paltu'. Kangana's tweet read, "Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. (Ooo Karan Johar's pet. The old lady who was seen protesting for her citizenship in Shaheen Bagh was Bilkis Bano. She was also seen protesting for farmers' MSP.  I don't even know who Mahinder Kaur is. What's this drama going on? Stop this right now)."

In another tweet in Hindi, Kangana also claimed that when the actual truth behind these protests come to the fore, she will write a brilliant speech and bring all her haters to shame. Diljit also did not hold back and replied to Kangana. 

Take a look at Kangana and Diljit's war of words on Twitter: 

