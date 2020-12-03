Kangana Ranaut hits back at Diljit Dosanjh for tweet on elderly Sikh woman, calls him 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu'

Several television stars as well as Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut for her remarks even though the actress had deleted her tweet, the damage was done.

Punjabi pop star Diljit Dosanjh slammed for her misinformed tweet on Wednesday. For the unversed, the actress had tweeted, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. Several television stars as well as Diljit slammed Kangana for her remarks even though the actress had deleted her tweet, the damage was done.

Diljit shared a video of the old lady and stated that she wasn't Bilkis Bano but Mahinder Kaur. The singer tweeted, "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything)."

Kangana did not stay silent and hit back at Diljit calling him ' Ka Paltu'. Kangana's tweet read, "Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. (Ooo Karan Johar's pet. The old lady who was seen protesting for her citizenship in Shaheen Bagh was Bilkis Bano. She was also seen protesting for farmers' MSP. I don't even know who Mahinder Kaur is. What's this drama going on? Stop this right now)."

In another tweet in Hindi, Kangana also claimed that when the actual truth behind these protests come to the fore, she will write a brilliant speech and bring all her haters to shame. Diljit also did not hold back and replied to Kangana.

Take a look at Kangana and Diljit's war of words on Twitter:

सुनो गिद्दों मेरी ख़ामोशी को मेरी कमज़ोरी मत समझना, मैं सब देख रही हूँ किस किस तरह से तुम झूठ बोलकर मासूमों को भड़का रहे हो और उनको इस्तेमाल कर रहे हो, जब शाहीन बाग़ की तरह इन धरनों का रहस्य खुलेगा तो मैं एक शानदार स्पीच लिखूँगी और तुम लोगों का मुँह कला करूँगी- बब्बरशेरनी pic.twitter.com/mYx5mmLkEE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho.. https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020 Mai Das riha Tainu EH BOLLYWOOD Wale Ni PUNJAB WALE AA .. 2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sunava Ge.. AA JAAA....... AA JAAA.... Jehda Tu DRAMA LAYA MAINU LAGDA EH PUNJAB WALE HEE KADDAN GE.. HOR KISEY TON LOT V NI AUNA TUSI... AA JAA AA JAA https://t.co/re9OepIWB5 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020 I had only commented on Shaheen Baag dadi cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don’t know from where they brought another elderly lady in to the picture and now endlessly spreading lies.Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman. https://t.co/EI9xlXwaEu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut blocks Himanshi Khurana on Twitter after the latter slammed her statement on farmer protests

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×