Kangana Ranaut hits back at fans who ask her to stay quiet on Twitter; Says ‘Mute, Unfollow or Block me’

Bollywood actress always speaks her mind and when it comes to social media, she shares her opinion without any fear. However, her opinionated posts haven’t gone well with a few netizens and they asked the Manikarnika actress to stay quiet on social media. Recently, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to give a befitting reply to all those fans. The actress has mentioned in her post that they can block or unfollow her if they don’t like her tweets.

Her post read as, “All the fans who keep checking my tweets all day and keep declaring they are bored/tired and ask me to stay quiet should Mute/unfollow or Block me, if you don’t then you are clearly obsessed. Don’t love me like a hater but if you don’t know any better then go for it. Love.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s latest tweet here:

In a recent post, Kangana had called the US President-elect Joe Biden as ‘Ghajini Biden’; however, she had extended support to the US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris. “Not sure about Ghajini Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamala Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day,” shared Kangana.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has recently started working on her next project Tejas. A few days back, the actress has wrapped up the shoot of Jayalalithaa's biopic titled Thalaivi. In Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force officer. She also has Dhaakad in the pipeline.

