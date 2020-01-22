Kangana Ranaut hits back at Saif Ali Khan's ‘no concept of India before British’ comment; Brings up Mahabharat

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Saif Ali Khan for his 'no concept of India before British’ comment and brings up Mahabharat to remind the actor about a united India's existence.

last featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where the actor essayed the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The film landed into a soup for its political revisionism. Critics reported that the makers have revamped the history and molded it into something different than the real facts. Based on true events, the altered politics in the film did not go well with the audience. In his recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Saif Ali Khan made a comment saying that there was no concept of India before the British made one.

Even though the actor might not have meant any harm as he also stated that he should have taken a stand against the altered politics in the starrer but his delicious role refrained him from doing so, his comment has dragged him into a controversy. , who shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan in 2017 film Rangoon, decided to hit back at the actor bringing up the concept of Mahabharat. Kangana is known for speaking her mind whenever she feels necessary.

Kangana asking Saif Ali Khan a very important question ... over to you Saif ... https://t.co/7lqyIGeQQi via @YouTube — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 21, 2020

The actress wears her heart on her sleeve when it comes to expressing her grief or joy. Responding to the statement made by Saif, Kangana retorted that Mahabharat proves the existence of a united India before the British rule. Talking about Ved Vyas, who wrote the Mahabharat, she questioned how did he write about the epic battle if there was no India before the British Raj. Kangana's sister Rangoli shared the video on her Twitter handle, writing, “Kangana asking Saif Ali Khan a very important question ... over to you Saif.”

This is not the first time that Kangana and Saif Ali Khan are locking horns with each other. In IIFA 2017, Saif had mocked Kangana for her comment on Nepotism. However, the two resolved their differences and Saif wrote an open letter where he admitted that he apologised to Kangana for the same.

