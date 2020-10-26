Kangana Ranaut hits back at Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra remarks, calls him 'petty' with ill informed views

Kangana Ranaut slammed CM Uddhav Thackeray's comments and in a series of tweets termed his remarks as a 'shame'. Read on to know more.

fired potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakceray on Monday after the latter addressed the actress' comments made in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. CM Thackeray was speaking at the annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai when he indirectly said that the state is being called the hub of drugs but people don't know where 'ganja' actually grows, taking a jibe at Kangana's home state of Himachal Pradesh.

He also referred to her PoK tweet without taking her name and said, "Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra."

Kangana slammed CM Thackeray's comments and in a series of tweets called his termed his remarks as a 'shame'. She tweeted, "Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here ... cont."

"You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh.. You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME."

She added, "I am overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM so there is a typo in first tweet, it should be no crime in Himachal, yes clarifying again we don’t have poor or very rich people or any crimes in Himachal, it’s a spiritual place with very innocent and kind people."

Take a look:

Kangana has been at loggerheads with the state government since she tweeted that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and referred to it as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

