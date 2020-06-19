Kangana Ranaut hits out at Bollywood's movie mafia, reveals media painted Sushant Singh Rajput in bad light

Kangana Ranaut also quoted Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor who said that actor's state of mind was 'systematic dismantling of a fragile mind'.

Days after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, has released another scathing video attacking Bollywood industry and media publications for their coverage on the late actor. In a brief video, Kangana spoke about how the 'Chhichhore' actor was painted in a bad light by the media. Blaming blind items, Kangana said these articles carried inappropriate and incorrect statements about the actor. She also quoted Sushant's Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor who said that actor's state of mind was 'systematic dismantling of a fragile mind'.

In the video, Kangana also read out headlines of a few blind items that have been published in the past by news organisations and called it a kind of 'mental, emotional and psychological lynching'. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's explosive video below:

Yesterday, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut alleged that it was professional bullying and nepotism that took the life of the young actor. "Were there people calling Sushant? Were there people putting such thoughts into his mind? I have no idea, but obviously, he was in a similar situation. In his interviews, he had said that nepotism cannot co-exist with talent because they don’t allow the right talent to come up. I can relate to it, and hence I am raising questions. I want to know who played the catalyst in this situation?" Kangana questioned.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14 June, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor's tragic and untimely demise has left millions of his fans shattered. It has also put the spotlight on nepotism in Bollywood yet again and how the actor's talent probably went unnoticed.

