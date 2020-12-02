Kangana Ranaut hits out at Pritish Nandy's views on Love Jihad: Wonder if you are naive or simply cunning

In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut bashed Pritish Nandy and gave her take on Love Jihad. Read on to know more.

, who has been backing the newly introduced Love Jihad laws in Uttar Pradesh, slammed Indian media personality Pritish Nandy's views on the subject which were published on Wednesday in a newspaper column. The actress hit out at Nandy for giving his take on the issue and called his views 'myopic' in nature. In a series of tweets, Kangana bashed Nandy and gave her take on Love Jihad as well.

Kangana tweeted, "Sir your views on love and jihad are so myopic that I wonder if you are naive or simply cunning. Even a dumb person knows love jihad only applies to frauds who cheat by hiding identities and later force conversion. Why are you talking about love marriages here I don’t get?"

She further continued and explained Love Jihad according to her. She said, "What is wrong with these dumb fools who gives them the space to write any rubbish, he is calling fraud marriages where men cheat women by hiding names and identities when they get caught women are beheaded or burnt alive he is trying to project such evil practices as love (cont)."

What is wrong with these dumb fools who gives them the space to write any rubbish, he is calling fraud marriages where men cheat women by hiding names and identities when they get caught women are beheaded or burnt alive he is trying to project such evil practices as love (cont) https://t.co/pWhg46wxvP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 2, 2020

Called love jihad cases. Don’t you write your perverted overtly romanticised teenager like mess using love jihad and glorifying it. these women seeking help and we need strong laws to help them. We need to protect our people those like you who come in the way will be crushed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 2, 2020

Kangana further went on to add, "Mr Nandi get one thing straight love is based on honesty and truth. Love transcends religions, caste and even nationalities. But when one partner lies about his identity and cheats other that is not love in such cases when women survive and complain then only they are (cont).

Called love jihad cases. Don’t you write your perverted overtly romanticised teenager like mess using love jihad and glorifying it. these women seeking help and we need strong laws to help them. We need to protect our people those like you who come in the way will be crushed."

Pritish Nandy has not yet responded to Kangana's tweets.

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana calls Kangana Ranaut 'shameless' for her statement on ongoing farmer's protest

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×