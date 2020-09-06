Kangana Ranaut hits out at Sena's Sanjay Raut for using cuss word, Says ‘Tum Maharashtra nahi ho’

Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his controversial remarks and released a video on social media for the same.

doesn’t know the art of mincing words and she has proved it times and again. The actress, who has been strongly voicing her opinion about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, stepped into boiling waters after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Ever since then, there has been a war of words going on between the Queen actress and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut as the latter called him a 'haramkhor ladki' while speaking to the media lately.

Needless to say, Sanjay’s cuss words haven’t gone down well with Kangana and the Tanu Weds Manu Returns have given a befitting reply to him. She released a video on social media and said that she has complete freedom of expression. Slamming Sanjay Raut for his choice of words, Kangana stated that a lot of girls witness harassment just because of the very personality. Furthermore, she asserted that while she had lauded Mumbai police in her previous interviews, she raised her voice against them considering their negligence in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

This isn’t all. Kangana also clarified that while she did criticize Mumbai Police, she didn’t a say word against Maharashtra and told Sanjay Raut – "Tum Maharashtra nahi ho." She also challenged the threats which she has been receiving these days and stated that she is coming to Mumbai on September 9.

On the other hand, Sanjay Raut also spoke about his controversial remarks and stated that he will think of apologising only if Kangana will apologise to Maharashtra.

