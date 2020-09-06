  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hits out at Sena's Sanjay Raut for using cuss word, Says ‘Tum Maharashtra nahi ho’

Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his controversial remarks and released a video on social media for the same.
30529 reads Mumbai Updated: September 6, 2020 05:35 pm
Kangana Ranaut hits out at Sena's Sanjay Raut for using cuss word, Says ‘Tum Maharashtra nahi ho’Kangana Ranaut hits out at Sena's Sanjay Raut for using cuss word, Says ‘Tum Maharashtra nahi ho’
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut doesn’t know the art of mincing words and she has proved it times and again. The actress, who has been strongly voicing her opinion about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, stepped into boiling waters after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Ever since then, there has been a war of words going on between the Queen actress and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut as the latter called him a 'haramkhor ladki' while speaking to the media lately.

Needless to say, Sanjay’s cuss words haven’t gone down well with Kangana and the Tanu Weds Manu Returns have given a befitting reply to him. She released a video on social media and said that she has complete freedom of expression. Slamming Sanjay Raut for his choice of words, Kangana stated that a lot of girls witness harassment just because of the very personality. Furthermore, she asserted that while she had lauded Mumbai police in her previous interviews, she raised her voice against them considering their negligence in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

This isn’t all. Kangana also clarified that while she did criticize Mumbai Police, she didn’t a say word against Maharashtra and told Sanjay Raut – "Tum Maharashtra nahi ho." She also challenged the threats which she has been receiving these days and stated that she is coming to Mumbai on September 9.

On the other hand, Sanjay Raut also spoke about his controversial remarks and stated that he will think of apologising only if Kangana will apologise to Maharashtra.

Also Read: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says he will 'think about apologising' if Kangana Ranaut renders apology first

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead
Anonymous 31 minutes ago

tum bi bollywood ki owner nahi ho....sabko abuse kiya hua hai tumne

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

she can abuse her colleagues chaploos chillar fuc*boys mafia.....all are abuses kangana trhows at everyone...one haram*hor is really bothering her! lol now shes makign this a political issue .......people need to stop reacting to her honestly

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Come to Mumbai, you are welcomed, we should welcome her with human shit smeared on her face, as this is what she has done to us, that should be a befitting reply.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

are u mumbai darling? shows ur standards

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement