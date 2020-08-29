Kangana Ranaut on how outsiders are exploited in Bollywood: This place operates like a mafia or underworld

Kangana Ranaut, who has been strongly voicing her opinion in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has opened up on how outsiders are being exploited in the industry which operates like the underworld.

is one actress who dares to wear her heart on her sleeves and doesn’t know the art of mincing her words. The actress has been making the headlines lately as she has been actively voicing her opinion about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has come out in support of the late actor and has been calling out Bollywood’s big shots. Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana spoke about how the outsiders are being exploited in the industry.

The actress claimed that Bollywood has a loose structure and also lacks ‘interference of law and order’. Kangana further emphasised that the industry like a mafia. “I want to tell you how outsiders are exploited here. This (Bollywood) is a loose structure and there is no interference of law and order here. This place operates like a mafia or underworld. And if ever you go to the cops or you seek help from law and order, you are called 'mental' and discarded or you are murdered,” she added.

The Queen actress also claimed that many governments have been helping the Bollywood-drug mafia grow. Kangana said, “Same Bollywood-drug mafia involved, they know each other, same dealers and peddlers are involved. Then there is another racket - blind items, where actors have admitted that they consume drugs. These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink & then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort - it's a secret sign. These actors, their wives move to houses & do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I've seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties. Some of the realities are shown in a recent film, but the truth is whitewashed. My question is how can such people be idolized?”

Meanwhile, Kangana has also stated the late actor was drugged so that his mind breaks and to create an angle of conspiracy around his murder. The actress further goes on to add that Rhea Chakraborty could have arranged for marijuana which is legally sold in some nations for the late actor.

