Kangana Ranaut on the importance of planting trees amid COVID 19: People should pledge to improve air quality

Kangana Ranaut urged fans to plant more trees and help mother nature to restore all the oxygen. Amid the second wave of Coronavirus, there has been a shortage of oxygen.

The country is witnessing the second wave of deadly Coronavirus. Due to the surge in cases across the country, there has been a shortage of oxygen cylinders and beds in the hospitals. People are unable to get oxygen cylinders and are struggling. And to meet the demand, the government is installing oxygen plants. has shared her thoughts on this. She has even urged people to plant more trees as she thinks that we are forcefully drawing oxygen from nature.

Kangana tweeted, “Remember any other life if disappears from earth even microbes or insects it will affect fertility of soil and Mother Earth’s health she will miss them but if humans disappear Earth will only and only flourish,if you aren’t her lover or child you are just unnecessary #PlantTrees.” She has even questioned the government that how are we going to compensate for all the oxygen we are taking from mother nature. Fans are also agreeing with her in the comment section.

“Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?”, she urged.

Take a look here:

Recently, the actress also shared her diet routine with fans. In the routine, she showed what she eats in a day. The Queen star swears by her fitness regime and also inspires others to follow.

