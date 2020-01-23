Kangana Ranaut on Indira Jaising's remark on Nirbhaya Rape Case convicts: Put her in jail for four days

Panga actor Kangana Ranaut slammed senior lawyer Indira Jaising's suggestions to forgive the Nirbhaya Rape Case convicts. Here's what she said.

Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold statements and fierce attitude. Whether it is about politics, current affairs, art or entertainment, there is no mincing words for the Panga actress. She speaks her heart out and is not afraid of getting mired in any controversy for uttering her opinion. This is what exactly happened in a recent press interview, when Kangana was asked about her views on senior SC advocate Indira Jaising's controversial stand on the Dehli Gang Rape case.

The firebrand actress lashed out at Jaising for asking Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ the rapists who had brutally raped and killed her daughter. She slammed the senior lawyer to no bounds and claimed that women like Jaising, who have sympathy for rapists, give birth to such monsters. She also said that women like Jaising raise and nurture such murderers. Kangana went on to say that people like Jaising, who seek forgiveness for such heinous criminals, should be first put behind the bars for a few days with them.

Not only this, Kangana also expressed that these criminals must be hanged in public. This will deter others of such mind-set from committing such atrocious crimes in the future. She said, 'I don’t think the rapists must be hanged silently. There is no point of capital punishment, if you cannot set a good example. They should be hanged in public.'

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement,'Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts': That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

For the unversed, a few days back on January 17, Indira Jaising sparked a controversy over the Nirbhaya Rape Case convicts, as she sought pardon for the rapists. Giving example of Sonia Gandhi, the lawyer had suggested and urged Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the four convicts. She took to her Twitter handle to make this controversial request shortly after Asha Devi (Nirbhaya's mother) expressed her disappointment following a postponement of the date of the execution of the culprits.

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

On a similar note, the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape, who are locked in the Tihar jail, have been sentenced to death. They will be hanged at 6 am on February 1, 2020.

