Kangana Ranaut indulges in her boss lady style, gives us a glimpse of Tiku Weds Sheru's set vibe in PICS

Actress Kangana Ranaut is a master of many talents and she has nailed each of them one after the other. From winning hearts as an actress to nailing her work as a director, she's done it all and now, she is stepping into the world of production with Tiku Weds Sheru. Over the past few days, Kangana has been dropping glimpses from the outdoor location in Bhopal where Nawazuddin Siddiqui is shooting for the film backed by Kangana. On Tuesday, she shared more photos and her boss lady avatar certainly impressed fans.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana gave fans a glimpse of the set vibe in Bhopal while she geared up for Tiku Weds Sheru shoot for the day. In the photos, we can see Kangana clad in a brown pantsuit with black high neck top. The gorgeous actress teamed it up with black high boots and cool pair of glasses. Kangana loosely tied up her curly hair and looked absolutely charged up for the day. Kangana also shared a photo with her brother Aksht Ranaut and called him, 'Most Responsible' on the sets. She wrote, "Most Responsible man I know... I love to work with you kid."

Take a look:

On Monday, Kangana had shared photos with Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the sets of the film as they kicked off the outdoor location shooting in Bhopal. The film also stars Avneet Kaur in the lead role with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and it is helmed by Sai Kabir. Tiku Weds Sheru is backed by Kangana under the banner of Manikarnika Films. It will be directly released on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides this, Kangana has her own films, Tejas and Dhaakad lined up for release next year. In Tejas, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot and in Dhaakad, she plays the role of Agent Agni.

