Kangana Ranaut introduces her Dhaakad crew, award winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata joins team

The makers of Dhaakad have roped in award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata who recently met the film's cast and crew. Check out the photos below.

ended 2020 on an accomplished note as she wrapped up her film Thalaivi. With the new year ahead of us, Kangana will soon begin work on her next film, an action flick titled Dhaakad. The film's teaser dropped last year but there has been no major development ever since then owing to the pandemic. On Monday, Kangana took to social media to share some fun moments with her Dhaakad crew.

While she was at it, Kangana also introduced to the film's cinematographer. The makers of Dhaakad have roped in Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata. The award-winning cinematographer met the entire team along with the producers and cast recently. And Kangana made sure to capture the special moments.

Sharing the photos, Kangana tweeted, "For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller (sic)." Apart from the team, actor Arjun Rampal was also seen in the photos hinting that he will be essaying a pivotal role in the film.

Take a look at the photos below:

For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller pic.twitter.com/zSA0wBSMck — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is being bank rolled by Sohel Maklai productions and Asylum films. The film's teaser released back in August 2019 showed Kangana going all out in a blazing avatar. Check out Dhaakad's teaser if you haven't already:

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

