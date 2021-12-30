Kangana Ranaut introduces a ‘rare gem’ that she found on the sets of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’; Find out

Kangana Ranaut has been busy with the filming of her production house Manikarnika Films’ first project, Tiku Weds Sheru. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, the film introduces Avneet Kaur to Btown. The team was in Bhopal recently as they were shooting for the film there. Kangana keeps on sharing behind the scenes pictures from the sets and gets all the fans excited about the film. Even today she shared an interesting update about the film from the sets with a picture of her looking super happy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut shared two pictures of her from the sets. She could be seen sitting in front of a huge camera looking all happy. In the first picture, Kangana can be seen sitting on the DOP’s chair as she is lifted mid-air. In the second picture, the actress is happily looking at the camera. Sharing these pictures, Kangana wrote, “This is no ordinary day, today on the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950’s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji …As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing…What a lovely day …Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy ji to give us this precious gem for filming… thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this …”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Avneet is a debutante and Kangana had introduced her when she released the first look for Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is being directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Kangana debuts as a producer with the film. It is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas next year. Both the films will showcase Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar. In one of the films, she will be seen as an Air Force Pilot while in another, she will be seen as an agent.

