Kangana Ranaut On JNU Violence: It should not be made a national issue because such people don’t deserve it

JNU Violence: Kangana Ranaut said that masked mob attack occurred at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is currently being investigated and understood that there are two sides namely JNU and ABVP in the university.

The JNU Violence was the most-talked-about topic in India. Bollywood celebrities have also been tweeting and posting about it expressing their views on the topic. But got criticised for visiting the JNU campus a few days before the release of her film Chhapaak. People started calling it a publicity stunt. Recently, opened up on the JNU Violence. She said, "Masked mob attack occurred at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is currently being investigated and understood that there are two sides namely JNU and ABVP in the university. I must tell you that a gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girl's hostel alongside boys hostel where some boys used to follow and murder anyone in broad daylight.’’

The Panga actress added, "One a boy jumped into our hostel who was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him. I would like to say that these gang wars are managed by some powerful and dangerous people which leaves both sides physically hurt and such things should not be made a national issue. Police should take some into custody and beat the hell out of them. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made a national issue because such issues don’t deserve it'."

For the uninitiated, the whole country was shocked after getting the terrifying news about masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacking students and teachers alike. Not only did they beat up the people present there but also vandalized the properties spreading further terror and chaos. While the miscreants are yet to be identified, people all across the country have taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there.

