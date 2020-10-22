Kangana Ranaut joins Rangoli in gorgeous photos as their family hosts ‘pahadi dham’ for her newlywed cousin

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a glimpse of her family's happy moments as they welcomed her newlywed cousin Karan and his wife with a traditional dham. The actress looked gorgeous as she posed with sister Rangoli Chandel in ethnic wear.

Actress has been celebrating her cousin's wedding festivities at home over the past few days. And today, she dropped gorgeous photos on social media with her sister Rangoli Chandel as they got all dolled up to join their family welcoming the newlyweds at the traditional 'pahadi dham.' The gorgeous star has been sharing videos and photos from the wedding ceremonies over the past few days and today, the family hosted a dham, Kangana shared some endearing clicks with Rangoli that will brighten up your day.

Taking to social media, Kangana dropped photos from the pahadi dham. In one of the photos, Kangana is seen striking a cute pose with sister Rangoli. In another, we can see Kangana standing behind as sister Rangoli as they struck a pose for the camera. Kangana could be seen clad in a red and golden traditional lehenga with choli. She accessorized her look with a pearl choker and a maang tika. The Thalaivi actress looked ethereal in ethnic wear. Rangoli, on the other hand, opted for hues of gold and black. The Ranaut sisters surely stole the show with awe-inspiring photos.

Kangana wrote, "Our family is hosting traditional pahadi dham for the newly wed Karan and Anjali today, Anjali can be seen in traditional attire, sharing a picture with Rangoli as well from the ongoing event."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos:

Our family is hosting traditional pahadi dham for the newly wed Karan and Anjali today, Anjali can be seen in traditional attire, sharing a picture with Rangoli as well from the ongoing event pic.twitter.com/BcbKw6yx0l — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress recently wrapped up a schedule of Thalaivi and returned to Manali. She will be seen in the film as the political stalwart J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami who will be seen playing MGR. Apart from this, Kangana also has her own action films coming up including Dhaakad and Tejas. She recently kicked off physical preparation for the two as she shared a video of sweating it out to lose weight.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

